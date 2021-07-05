Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.44.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

