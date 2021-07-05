Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

CD has been the subject of several research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CD stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after acquiring an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

