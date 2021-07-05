Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.
CD has been the subject of several research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of CD stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after acquiring an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
