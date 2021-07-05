Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

