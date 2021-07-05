CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $29.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91. CHS has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

