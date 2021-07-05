CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 23,128 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 345.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock worth $5,037,574 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.