CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.12 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.