CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.