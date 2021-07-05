CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

