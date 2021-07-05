CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

