CIBC Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITP. Cormark boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

ITP stock opened at C$29.27 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.35.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. Analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

