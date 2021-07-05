Cipher (CPR) Reaches Market Cap of $99,938.66

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $99,938.66 and approximately $91,794.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00242037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001607 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.08 or 0.00770011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

