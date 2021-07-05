Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,833 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.