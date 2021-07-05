Citigroup Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,904,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.