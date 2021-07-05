Citigroup Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $316.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.98. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $306.23 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.