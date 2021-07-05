Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

