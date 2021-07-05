Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Trimmed by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 7.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,749,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $70.41. 13,227,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,165,188. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

