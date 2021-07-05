Citigroup Inc. Sells 39,408 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of Absolute Software worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

ABST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

