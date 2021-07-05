City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Down 4.8%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on City Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

