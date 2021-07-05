Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Update

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.