Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce $496.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.49 million and the highest is $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

