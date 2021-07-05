Coatue Management LLC Sells 3,541,398 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541,398 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up about 1.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $176,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $18,051,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $8,262,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,499. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

