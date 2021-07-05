Coatue Management LLC Takes $11.15 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,739,424 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BILL traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $184.70. 764,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

