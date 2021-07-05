Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.38.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$117.17. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Insiders sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 in the last 90 days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

