Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.02.

About Collins Foods

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and KFC Restaurants Europe segments. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of May 3, 2020, it operated 240 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 23 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands; and 12 franchised Taco Bell restaurants in Australia, as well as act as a franchisor of the Sizzler brand in South East Asia.

