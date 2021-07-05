Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.18.

NYSE:CMC opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

