Comparing TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.87%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than FOMO.

Risk and Volatility

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.83, meaning that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 57.89% 11.01% 6.29% FOMO N/A N/A -446.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $91.18 million 5.25 $35.31 million $1.57 9.86 FOMO $90,000.00 118.81 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

