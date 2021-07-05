Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $770.00 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $770.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $505.97 or 0.01482371 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,333,761 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.