Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $231.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.