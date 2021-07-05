Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.43.

STZ stock opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

