Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

