Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $242.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.43.

STZ stock opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

