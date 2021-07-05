Contrasting Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Calmare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.46%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Calmare Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 169.55 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.30 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

