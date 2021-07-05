Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 948,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

