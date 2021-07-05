Cosmos Price Tops $12.83 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.83 or 0.00038199 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $303.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,602.15 or 1.00032617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007898 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00057757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,437,825 coins and its circulating supply is 217,653,222 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

