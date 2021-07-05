Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in June

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.0 days.

CTTQF opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14. Costa Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.60.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

