CPChain (CPC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $103,479.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $103,479.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00393233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.52 or 0.01268046 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.