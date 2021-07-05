Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 391.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,590,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $149.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

