Craig Hallum Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $184.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

