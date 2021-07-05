Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BAP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.19. 532,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,158. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

