Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,552 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in POSCO were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $76.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17. POSCO has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $92.19.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

