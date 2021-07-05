Credit Suisse AG Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $195.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.37 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

