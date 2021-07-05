Credit Suisse AG Sells 292,410 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,689,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,028.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 923,795 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 851,943 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.