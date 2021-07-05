Credit Suisse AG Takes $8.83 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,825,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 390.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,948.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

