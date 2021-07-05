Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

