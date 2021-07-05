Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post sales of $145.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.34 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $622.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.94. 415,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.51. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

