Critical Contrast: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) vs. Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Alderon Iron Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.97 $72.28 million N/A N/A Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 41.03% 30.94% 23.48% Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaguar Mining currently has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 121.33%. Given Jaguar Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Alderon Iron Ore on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alderon Iron Ore

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

