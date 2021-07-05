CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

