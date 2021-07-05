CryptoTask Price Up 8.9% This Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $858,709.51 and approximately $276,656.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00136205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00166398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.54 or 1.00357341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,683 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.