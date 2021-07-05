Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $241.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

