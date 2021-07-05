Curate (XCUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Curate has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $1.06 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,595,862 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

